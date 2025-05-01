Trump tells Musk 'to stay as long as he wants' amid reports of Tesla CEO quitting DOGE Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Musk opened up about his personal relations with Donald Trump. He said, ""I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man."

Washington:

Amid reports of Tesla CEO Elon Musk quitting the Trump administration's cost-cutting "Department of Government Efficiency", US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the DOGE's head could stay working for the White House as long as he wants. Some media reports quote Trump during a cabinet meeting, "The vast majority of the people in this country respect and appreciate you."

While Trump added that Musk may seek to get back home to his cars, he stressed, "You know, you're invited to stay as long as you want."

Earlier, properties carrying the Tesla logo have come under violent attacks across the US and overseas. The significant spike in the attacks is noticeable following US President Donald Trump taking office and him empowering Tesla CEO Elon Musk to oversee the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is assigned to slashing government spending.

Musk got the White House's support as Trump referred to the Tesla vandalism as “domestic terror”, warning that those who target the company are “going to go through hell.

In an interview with Fox News, Musk opened up about his personal relations with Trump, saying, "I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It's truly outrageous. And I've spent--at this point – a lot of time with the president. And not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong."

Calling himself the tech support for the President, Musk said, "I'm here to provide the president with technology support."

"I'm a technologist, and I try to make technologies that-- improve the world and make life better... I'm here to provide the President with technology support... It's a very important thing, because the president will make these executive orders, which are very sensible and good for the country, but then they don't get implemented," he added.

