Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico come into effect, Trudeau vows retaliatory taxes on American products US President Donald Trump's long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico have come into effect, with Canadian Prime Minister vowing to slap retaliatory taxes against American products.

The tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump against Canada and Mexico came into effect on Tuesday, raising fears of higher inflation and the prospect of a devastating trade war. As the new tariffs kick in, imports from Canada and Mexico will now be taxed at 25 per cent, with Canadian energy products getting tariffed at 10 per cent. Additionally, the 10 per cent tariff that Trump placed on Chinese imports in February is doubling to 20 per cent.

Canada has reacted to Trump's tariffs as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would slap tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods over 21 days.

The latest move by Trump puts global markets on edge and runs the risk of costly retaliations by the United States' North American allies. However, Trump has promised the American public that taxes on imports are the easiest path to national prosperity.

He has shown a willingness to buck the warnings of mainstream economists and put his public approval on the line, believing that tariffs can fix what ails the country.