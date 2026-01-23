Trump sues JPMorgan for USD 5 billion, alleges bank shut his accounts over political vendetta Donald Trump has launched a high-stakes USD 5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, alleging the bank shut down his accounts for political reasons after he left office. However, JPMorgan has rejected the accusations, insisting it does not close accounts on political grounds.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has taken on banking giant JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon with a massive USD 5 billion lawsuit. Filed in a Miami-Dade County court, the suit alleges the bank abruptly shut down several of his and his businesses' accounts shortly after he left office in January 2021. According to Trump, this sudden move left him financially stranded and scrambling to open new accounts elsewhere.

Charges of political bias

Trump's legal team claims JPMorgan closed the accounts with only 60 days' notice and no explanation. The lawsuit alleges that "JPMC debanked (Trump and his businesses) because it believed that the political tide at the moment favoured doing so," as per the Associated Press (AP).

The US President further stated that he personally tried to address the matter with Jamie Dimon, who allegedly told him that he would "figure out what was happening." According to the lawsuit, Dimon never followed up, and instead, Trump and his companies were placed on a reputational "blacklist" that could prevent them from opening accounts with other financial institutions.

JPMorgan dismisses the allegations

Meanwhile, JPMorgan responded with a firm denial, stating the lawsuit "has no merit." "JPMC does not close accounts for political or religious reasons. We do close accounts because they create legal or regulatory risk for the company," a spokesperson said as per the AP. The bank also expressed regret over Trump's decision to take the matter to court.

Political heat over debanking

The case has surfaced at a time when tensions between the White House and major Wall Street entities are intensifying. Trump recently threatened to sue the bank after advocating for a cap of 10 per cent on credit card interest rates in order to reduce consumer costs. With JPMorgan being one of the largest credit card issuers in the country, the bank reportedly intends to oppose any such cap.

Debanking, once a niche concept in finance, has evolved into a politically loaded debate. Conservatives earlier accused the Obama administration of "Operation Choke Point," which they claimed targeted gun stores and payday lenders. After the January 6 Capitol attack, several right-leaning leaders alleged that banks cut ties with them under what was termed "reputational risk."

Broader industry implications

Since Trump's return to office, his regulators have been working to eliminate reputational risk as a valid basis for denying banking services. His lawyers argue that JPMorgan's conduct showcases a larger trend across the industry, writing that it is "a key indicator of a systemic, subversive industry practice that aims to coerce the public to shift and re-align their political views." Trump has also accused JPMorgan of trade libel and has accused Dimon of violating Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

