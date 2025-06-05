Trump speaks to Xi amid US-China tariff tensions, says 'hard to make a deal with' Chinese President Trade negotiations between the United States and China stalled shortly after a May 12 agreement between both countries to reduce their tariff rates in order to have talks.

Washington:

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held discussions as trade negotiations between the two nations remain at a standstill, with ongoing tariff disputes continuing to disrupt global trade. This phone call marked the first direct communication between the two leaders since President Trump's announcement of the 'Liberation Day' tariffs.

Chinese President 'hard to make a deal with': Trump

The discussion on Thursday followed Trump stating that he has always liked the Chinese president, but added that Xi is extremely hard to make a deal with. "I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" Trump posted on Wednesday on his social media site.

US and China tariff row

Trade talks between the United States and China came to a halt shortly after a May 12 agreement aimed at lowering tariff rates to facilitate dialogue. The deadlock is largely attributed to the ongoing rivalry between the two nations for economic dominance

The US accuses China of not exporting critical minerals, and the Chinese government objects to America restricting its sale of advanced chips and its access to student visas for college and graduate students.

Trump has lowered his 145% tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% for 90 days to allow for talks. China also reduced its taxes on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%. The back and forth has caused sharp swings in global markets and threatens to hamper trade between the two countries.

(With AP inputs)

