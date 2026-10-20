Trump slams Emmanuel Macron over protests in France: 'Paris is going to be Muslim city very soon'

Paris:

Amid violent protests in France, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) issued a stark warning regarding the future of Europe, saying that France and the broader continent face total collapse unless they immediately seal their borders and deport migrants who "hate their countries. "And, as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon. And that wasn’t the deal. That wasn’t the deal. I told Emmanuel Macron, you should close up your borders," Trump said.

Trump attributes unrest in France primarily to immigration

While talking to reporters outside the White House, President Trump attributed the unrest in France primarily to immigration, rejecting suggestions that it was linked to education or domestic policy issues. "Well, France, it is a very sad situation what’s happening in France, because what’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything. It’s immigration," Trump stated.

"And I told President Macron, close up your borders. I told him the first time I met him, which was years ago in my first term. Close up your borders, you’re going to have nothing but trouble. And they’ve got a lot of trouble. They let people into their country that don’t love their country, they don’t love their buildings, they don’t love their art."

In reply to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks attributing the rioting to energy strains and broader geopolitical spillovers from US policies, Trump defended his long-standing advice to the French leader while raising alarms over demographic shifts.

You’re letting everybody from the world come in: Trump to Macron

"Emmanuel, look, he’s a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world is coming in," Trump said.

While comparing France's border policies with those of the United States, Trump said, "We closed our borders, he didn’t. And you know what? His borders are a problem, and he also has a little bit of a problem with energy, but they have done, you know, they're doing better than others. But Emmanuel should have closed his borders a long time ago, I told him to do it."

Trump warns Europe must carry out mass deportations of violent protesters

Amid these development, Trump warned that European nations must carry out mass deportations of violent protesters and criminals to preserve their sovereignty. "If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that protest, Europe is finished," Trump declared.

He stated, "Europe has to close its borders, like I’ve been telling them for 10 years. They have to close their borders, and they have to take people that hate their countries out, because otherwise they’re finished. They will not have a chance of survival."

With inputs from ANI

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