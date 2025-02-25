Trump signs order to curb Chinese investments in strategic sectors, Beijing calls it 'malicious blockade' China has accused the US of politicising and weaponising trade and technology issues. China says, "US has impeded the development of the global semiconductor industry."

In response to US President Donald Trump signing a memorandum directing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to curb Chinese investments in strategic sectors, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing has always taken a firm stance against the "US' malicious blockade and suppression of China's semiconductor sector."

China accuses US of 'weaponising' trade

Lin Jian, a spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry, accused the US of politicising and weaponising trade and technology issues, as he added that the US is "overstretching the concept of national security while continuing to strengthen its chip export controls to China and coercing other countries to suppress China's semiconductor industry."

The spokesperson said that the USA's stance has "impeded the development of the global semiconductor industry and will ultimately backfire."

Lin's remarks have come as reports are doing rounds regarding the Trump administration's potential plans to tighten restrictions on China's semiconductor industry and pressuring key allies to align with the US, as reported by the Global Times.

US officials met Japanese, Dutch counterparts to target China: Global Times

China's Global Times claims that US officials recently met with their Japanese and Dutch counterparts about restricting Tokyo Electron Ltd. and ASML Holding NV engineers from maintaining semiconductor gear in China. The aim, which was also a priority for Biden, is to see key allies match China curbs that the US has placed on American chip-gear companies, including Lam Research Corp., KLA Corp. and Applied Materials Inc.

Earlier on Friday, Trump signed a memorandum directing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to curb Chinese investments in strategic sectors. China's Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Commerce both slammed the US move, urging the US to stop politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues.

The latest moves from both countries has heightened speculations of counter-tariffs and the beginning of a trade war between the United States and China.

(With inputs from ANI)

