Trump shares wild conspiracy theory claiming Biden was 'executed' in 2020, replaced by a clone Trump said that his predecessor, Joe Biden was “executed” in 2020 and was replaced by a clone. This was posted from his page on Saturday night.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has made a brand new claim in a post on Truth Social. Trump said that his predecessor, Joe Biden was “executed” in 2020 and was replaced by a clone. This was posted from his page on Saturday night.

Trump’s post read: “There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. Democrats don't know the difference.”

The post came after Trump stated that people shouldn't "feel bad" for Joe Biden. He doubled down, describing the former president as a "somewhat vicious person." He added, "If you feel sorry for him, don’t—because he’s vicious." Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“[Biden’s] been a sort of moderate person over his lifetime. Not a smart person, but a somewhat vicious person, I will say. If you feel sorry for him, don't feel so sorry, because he's vicious. What he did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt—he hurt a lot of people, Biden, so I really don't feel sorry for him,” Trump had said.

Biden opens up about cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment plans

Last month, former president Joe Biden reported experiencing urinary symptoms, which led doctors to identify a nodule on his prostate. His office later confirmed the diagnosis, stating, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

In his first post on X following the diagnosis, Biden shared a photo with First Lady Jill Biden and wrote, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”