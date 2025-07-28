Trump sets new deadline of '10 to 12 days' for Russia to reach peace with Ukraine Trump expressed his frustration with the ongoing conflict and lack of movement toward a ceasefire, saying, "I'm disappointed in President Putin. I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number."

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has sharply reduced the timeline he previously set for Russia to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine. Speaking on Monday, Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin now has just “10 or 12 days” to reach an agreement, down from the earlier 50-day deadline.

“We just don’t see any progress being made,” Trump said, adding that there was “no reason in waiting.” The announcement came during his remarks alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Scotland.

Disappointed in Putin: Trump

Trump expressed his frustration with the ongoing conflict and lack of movement toward a ceasefire, saying, "I'm disappointed in President Putin. I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer what's going to happen."

Two weeks ago, Trump had stated he would give Russia and Ukraine 50 days to reach a deal to end the war. Now, he says he will cut that time to a “lesser number,” citing skepticism about Putin’s intentions.

“I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen,” Trump said, suggesting that he doubts Putin is serious about peace.

He also repeated his criticism of the Russian leader: “Putin keeps talking about ending the war, but he continues bombarding Ukraine. And I say, that’s not the way to do it.” Trump added, “I’m disappointed in President Putin.”