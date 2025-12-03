Trump says US will soon strike 'bad ones' in Venezuela in crackdown on drug traffickers The controversy follows intense criticism of the Trump administration for its aggressive operations against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, actions that have resulted in more than 80 deaths.

Washington:

In a bid to crack down on drug trafficking, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the United States will soon target “bad ones” operating inside Venezuela. The warning comes as the US has already been conducting strikes against vessels suspected of carrying Venezuelan drug traffickers in the Caribbean.

Trump made the remarks during a cabinet meeting, signalling that relations between Washington and Caracas may worsen further.

"We're going to start doing those strikes on land too. Land is much easier; we know where they live. We know where the bad ones live, and we're going to start that very soon," he said.

US’ fervent attacks on Venezuelan vessels

The controversy follows intense criticism of the Trump administration for its aggressive operations against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, actions that have resulted in more than 80 deaths. During the meeting, Trump defended War Secretary Pete Hegseth, stating that neither he nor Hegseth had been aware of a second strike on a suspected drug boat.

The US military had launched that follow-up attack on September 2 in the Caribbean after the initial operation failed to eliminate everyone on board.

"I didn't know about the second strike. I didn't know anything about people. I wasn't involved, and I knew they took out a boat, but I would say this, they had a strike," Trump said.

Trump says Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed

President Trump on Saturday cautioned airlines and pilots that the airspace surrounding Venezuela was closed, escalating what his administration has described as its campaign against drug-trafficking organizations.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Venezuela government criticised Trump’s remarks, calling them a “colonial-style threat” to the nation’s sovereignty and saying they violated the principles of international law.