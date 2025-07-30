Trump says US will partner with Israel to run new food centres in Gaza to address humanitarian crisis Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from a trip to Scotland that Israel would preside over the new food centres “to make sure the distribution is proper.”

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US will partner with Israel to run new food centres in Gaza to address the humanitarian crisis there, but he and US officials offered few additional details about the plan or how it would differ from existing food distribution centres.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from a trip to Scotland that Israel would preside over the new food centres “to make sure the distribution is proper.”

Trump says US going to deal with Israel

“We're going to be dealing with Israel, and we think they can do a good job of it," Trump said.

The opaque details come as the Trump administration is facing calls at home and abroad to do more to address the hunger crisis in Gaza. The US's close ally, Israel, is at the center of an international outcry as more images of emaciated children continue to emerge.

That pressure comes after the US pulled out of talks last week to try to broker a ceasefire in the 21-month Israel-Hamas war, accusing Hamas of acting in bad faith. But Trump this week broke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, disagreeing publicly with him about starvation in Gaza and citing the pictures of hungry people.

White House makes new plan to help people in Gaza

The White House described it as “a new aid plan” to help people in Gaza obtain access to food and promised that details would emerge. It did not elaborate.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said Tuesday that she didn't know "the framework” of how the new aid distribution would work.

“I'm waiting for the president to return. I don't want to get ahead of him,” Bruce said.

Democrats in Congress have implored the Trump administration to step up its role in addressing the suffering and starvation in Gaza.

(With inputs from AP)