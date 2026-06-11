Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard tonight' again, threatens to take 'total control' of Kharg Island

Washington:

Amid intensified war, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said America would hit Iran Very hard, threatening in a social media post to "assume total control" of Iran's oil and gas industries, including the key Kharg Island, in the "not too distant future." The post from Donald Trump comes after the US and Iran traded strikes for a second day, pushing the Middle East closer to the resumption of a full-scale war. The American attack, which lasted into Thursday morning in Iran, appeared more intense and wider than the day before.

Iran released little information on the extent of the damage and said it fired back at Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, as it had a day before. The US military continued to enforce its blockade of Iranian ports, saying Thursday it fired missiles to disable a tanker attempting to transport Iranian oil.