Trump says US will boycott G20 Summit in South Africa over treatment of white farmers He cited alleged abuses against white Afrikaner farmers, including violence, deaths, and the confiscation of their land, emphasising that concerns over their treatment were the reason for the US boycott.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that no US government officials would attend this year’s Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa, calling the decision to host the summit there “a total disgrace.” He cited alleged abuses against white Afrikaner farmers, including violence, deaths, and the confiscation of their land, emphasising that concerns over their treatment were the reason for the U.S. boycott.

Vice President Vance also cancels attendance

Trump had already stated he would not attend the annual gathering of world leaders. Vice President J.D. Vance was expected to attend in his place, but a source familiar with his schedule confirmed he will also no longer travel to the summit.

Claims of persecution against white farmers

The Trump administration has long criticized the South African government for alleged persecution and attacks against minority white Afrikaner farmers. When the U.S. restricted annual refugee admissions to 7,500, the administration suggested that a majority of these slots would be allocated to white South Africans, citing discrimination and violence against them at home.

South Africa denies allegations

The South African government expressed surprise at the accusations, emphasizing that white citizens generally enjoy a higher standard of living than Black residents, over three decades after the end of apartheid. President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly told Trump directly that claims of discrimination and persecution of Afrikaners are “completely false.”

Trump continues criticism

Despite these denials, the U.S. administration has maintained its critical stance. Earlier this week, Trump suggested during an economic address in Miami that South Africa should be removed from the G20 entirely.

Previous G20 boycott by US officials

This is not the first time the U.S. has skipped G20 events under the current administration. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio boycotted a G20 meeting for foreign ministers, citing an agenda focused on diversity, inclusion, and climate change initiatives.