Trump says US to hold Iran responsible after Houthis target Saudi ships in Red Sea

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that the United States would be holding Iran responsible in case of any attacks undertaken by Houthi rebels of Yemen on ships, following the recent strikes on two Saudi Arabian ships.

Trump made the statement through a post on his Truth Social, stating that the US had launched a powerful attack against the Yemen-based militant group in response to their interference with commerce and trade by shooting at ships near the Red Sea.

"A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships. Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly," Trump said.

"A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships. Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly," Trump wrote, adding that the group had "started up again," shooting at two Saudi ships overnight.

The warning to Iran

Trump went on to warn that any repeat attack would see the US treat Iran, not just the Houthis, as responsible. "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the US will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis," he wrote.

Trump's disappointment with Houthis

Trump also said he was "very disappointed" in the group, noting they had "acted very professionally and smart" until the latest strikes. The Houthis claimed responsibility for hitting two tankers, identified in reports as the Encelia and the Layla, though Saudi authorities have so far only confirmed damage to one of the two vessels.

Why does the development matter?

The attacks have already rattled global oil markets, with Brent crude climbing above USD 98 a barrel following the strikes. The renewed Houthi activity comes even as the US continues its broader military campaign against Iran, adding another flashpoint to an already volatile Red Sea shipping corridor that carries a significant share of global energy trade.

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