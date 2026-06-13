Trump says US-Iran peace deal to be signed on June 14, claims Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump said that an agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be signed on Sunday, describing it as a major step toward easing tensions between the two countries. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal could lead to the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.

Strait of Hormuz to reopen?

According to Trump, the agreement would pave the way for the reopening of the strategic waterway to international shipping traffic.

"We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly," Trump wrote. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global energy supplies, with a significant portion of the world's oil shipments passing through it.

Trump said the proposed agreement would ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

"In fact, they no longer want a nuclear weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement," he said. He described the deal as creating a "wall to no nuclear weapon" and claimed it would prevent Iran from obtaining such capabilities in the future.

No financial payments involved, says Trump

The US President also stressed that the proposed arrangement would not involve direct financial payments to Iran. Drawing a comparison with previous US administrations, Trump said, "Unlike Obama's hundreds of billions of dollars in payments to them, including $1.7 billion in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands."

While expressing optimism about the negotiations, Trump also warned that other options remain available if diplomatic efforts do not succeed.

He said discussions would eventually address Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including underground facilities, and referred to the possibility of using advanced military capabilities if required.

Trump also mentioned what he called the "ultimate alternative" should the peace process fail, though he did not provide further details.

This comes soon after reports floated that the United States (US) and Iran are hopeful of a peace treaty, and have said that the deal is "closer than ever", hinting that the over three-month-long conflict in the Middle East is nearing its end. Trump had announced about the deal a couple of days earlier, adding that the US will be represented by Vice President JD Vance. In his announcement, he had said that the deal would be signed somewhere in Europe this weekend.

And a day after Trump's announcement, the US media, including CBC and Axios, claiming that Switzerland's Geneva is the likeliest venue where the deal will be signed and most probably on Sunday. The ceremony, reports claimed, will be signed in presence of Vance and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

However, the Iranians were quick to reject the US media reports, with Tehran's semi-official Fars news agency citing a source and saying no such date or venue has been finalised. "Any speculation about signing in Switzerland or a face-to-face meeting is nothing but a mistaken understanding of American proposals and wishes," Fars quoted sources as saying.

Soon afterwards, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the deal is likely to be signed remotely but only if it is finalised. Though he warned that the final agreement will not be signed if the terms of the Iranians are not met.

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