'We get along with India very well,' says Trump, but calls India-US trade ties 'one-sided' India has been subjected to steep tariffs by the Trump administration, including a 25% reciprocal duty on Indian goods and an additional 25% levy on oil purchases from Russia, bringing the total tariff burden to 50%.

US President Donald Trump once again reiterated that America enjoys good relations with India, but the partnership had been "one-sided" for years, as New Delhi charges some of the world's highest tariffs on US goods, creating an imbalanced trade scenario.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said, "We get along with India very well. But India, for many years, it was a one-sided relationship... India was charging us tremendous tariffs. They were the highest in the world... And we, therefore, were not doing business with India, but they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them foolishly... So they sent in everything they made and poured it into the country... But we would not send in anything, as they were charging us with 100 per cent tariffs."

Trump's Harley Davidson example

Citing an example, Trump highlighted the challenges faced by Harley-Davidson, one of America's most recognised motorcycle brands, in selling its products in India. "Harley Davidson couldn't sell in India, as there was a 200 per cent tariff on a motorcycle... Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don't have to pay tariffs," he added.

He further pointed out that unfair tariff regimes had driven companies to move production outside the US. He maintained, however, that his administration’s trade policies, including the imposition of steep reciprocal tariffs, were starting to reverse the trend.

"Now thousands of companies are coming into the US... Traditionally, car companies... They are coming from China, Mexico, Canada... They want to build here because, number one, they like to be here, and number two, the tariffs are protecting them. And number three, they want to avoid paying tariffs. When you build their cars here, you don't have any tariffs," he further stated.

India offered to cut tariffs to zero

Earlier on Monday, Trump also claimed that New Delhi had shown a willingness to ease trade barriers "to nothing." "India has now offered to cut its tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late," he said.

"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest "client," but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India," he said.

"It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!" the post added.

