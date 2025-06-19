Trump says Pakistan 'knows Iran better than most' after meeting Army chief Asim Munir Trump said the two “very smart” leaders of India and Pakistan “decided” not to continue a war that could have turned nuclear, a first in weeks he did not claim credit for stopping hostilities between the two neighbouring nations.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House for a lunch meeting and said the reason he had him for the meeting was to thank him for not going into the war. The luncheon meeting took place amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, with Trump considering possible US involvement.

Here’s what Trump said on Asim Munir

When asked if Iran was discussed in his meeting with Munir, Trump said: “Well, they know Iran very well, better than most, and they're not happy about anything. It's not that they're bad with Israel. They know them both, actually, but they probably, maybe they know Iran better, but they see what's going on, and he agreed with me.”

In the meanwhile, Trump said the two “very smart” leaders of India and Pakistan “decided” not to continue a war that could have turned nuclear, a first in weeks he did not claim credit for stopping hostilities between the two neighbouring nations.

Trump made these remarks while speaking to the media in the Oval Office after hosting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump did not take credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Notably, this is the first time in weeks that Trump did not take credit for stopping the military conflict after India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan controlled areas following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

After May 10, when India and Pakistan decided to stop the military conflict, Trump has repeatedly claimed on multiple occasions that he “helped settle” tensions between the two countries and that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America would do a “lot of trade” with them if they stopped the conflict.

Just a day before lunch with Munir, PM Modi and Trump were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, but the American president returned to Washington early.

PM Modi said India will not accept mediation of third party

Before departing Kananaskis and wrapping up his first visit to Canada in a decade, PM Modi had a 35-minute phone conversation with Trump.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a video message from Kananaskis, said PM Modi conveyed to Trump that at “no point” during Operation Sindoor was there any discussion, at any level, on an India-US trade deal or any proposal for mediation by the US between India and Pakistan.

The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Islamabad's request.

PM Modi firmly said India will never accept the mediation of a third party, and there is complete political consensus in India on this matter, Misri said. The phone call on Tuesday in Kananaskis was the “first conversation” between the two leaders since April.