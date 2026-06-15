Trump says oil ships resume Hormuz transit after Iran-US deal, calls route 'totally safe'

Washington:

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes, is showing signs of normalcy after the United States and Iran reached an agreement to end their 107-day conflict. US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that commercial shipping activity had begun to resume in the strategic waterway, with several oil-laden vessels moving through the passage following the announcement of the peace deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said ships carrying oil were once again transiting through the Strait of Hormuz and described the southern shipping corridor as completely secure. "Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern "Highway," which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also," Trump wrote.

Hormuz could become 'permanently toll-free'

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said the agreement reached with Tehran could ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and accessible without restrictions in the future. The US President also warned that Washington could take military action again if Iran fails to reach a final nuclear agreement with the United States. According to Trump, negotiations toward a comprehensive nuclear accord are expected to begin in Switzerland later this week. He further suggested that the United States could assume a broader security role in the region if diplomatic efforts fail.

US-Iran deal signed digitally, formal ceremony scheduled

The latest developments come a day after the United States and Iran reportedly signed a peace agreement digitally, ending more than three months of hostilities. US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that both sides had already approved the agreement electronically. "We already signed the deal digitally yesterday (Sunday)," Vance said on the "Good Morning America" programme on ABC News.

He added that a formal signing ceremony would take place in Switzerland on Friday, while the complete text of the agreement is expected to be released later this week. Trump had earlier announced that restrictions on ships travelling to and from Iranian ports would be lifted following the formal signing of the agreement.

Indian LNG carrier among first vessels to cross Hormuz

In a significant development for India, an LNG carrier chartered by an Indian company has successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the first Indian LNG vessel to transit the route since the conflict erupted in West Asia more than three months ago.

The vessel, LNG Carrier Disha, is managed by a consortium led by Shipping Corporation of India and chartered by Petronet LNG Ltd. It is also among the first commercial ships to pass through the strategic channel after the announcement of the preliminary ceasefire arrangement between Washington and Tehran.

According to Upesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the vessel is carrying 62,370 tonnes of liquefied natural gas and is expected to arrive at Petronet's Dahej terminal in Gujarat on June 18.

Gulf nations welcome peace agreement

The peace deal has also received strong support from Gulf countries, many of which were directly affected during the conflict. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait welcomed the agreement and called for the continued protection of maritime trade routes and freedom of international navigation. These countries stressed the importance of ensuring uninterrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that handles a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies. The agreement's finalisation was announced by Trump on Sunday, bringing an end to a conflict that had generated widespread concern over energy security and global trade disruptions.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as one of the world's most important energy corridors. A substantial share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports passes through the narrow waterway every day. Any disruption in shipping activity can have immediate implications for international energy markets, freight costs and fuel prices across the world, including India. The resumption of commercial traffic is therefore being closely watched by governments, energy companies and global investors.

What happens next?

While the peace agreement marks a significant breakthrough, attention will now shift to the proposed US-Iran nuclear negotiations and the implementation of the deal's provisions. US officials have indicated that sanctions relief for Iran will depend on compliance with commitments related to enriched uranium stockpiles and international verification mechanisms. This week is expected to determine whether the breakthrough develops into a lasting peace arrangement or faces fresh challenges.

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