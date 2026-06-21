Trump says no Hormuz tolls during ceasefire, leaves door open for future US charges if Iran talks fail

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has stated that no tolls will be charged on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz during the current 60-day ceasefire period. In a social media post, Trump said shipping traffic would continue without additional charges while diplomatic efforts remain underway. He added that even after the ceasefire period ends, tolls would not automatically be introduced. However, he suggested that the United States may consider imposing them if ongoing negotiations fail to produce a wider agreement.

Future charges could depend on peace deal

While offering reassurance to global shipping operators for now, Trump left open the possibility of future US-imposed tolls. He argued that such charges could be justified as compensation for America's role in maintaining security and stability in the Middle East.

According to Trump, any future toll system would be linked to the failure of a broader deal and could serve as reimbursement for what he described as US efforts to safeguard the region over the years.

"There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," he wrote in a social media post on Truth Social.

Iran re-closes Strait of Hormuz

Trump's comments come shortly after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz once again. Iranian military authorities said the decision was taken in response to continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon and what Tehran described as Washington's failure to fulfil commitments under recent understandings.

Iranian officials warned that further measures could follow if the situation escalates and agreements are not honoured by the parties involved. The renewed dispute over the waterway comes as violence continues in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces carried out fresh strikes, saying they were responding to repeated attacks by Hezbollah.

Israel claimed Hezbollah launched dozens of strikes against its forces, prompting retaliatory operations targeting weapons facilities, launch sites and command centres. The ongoing exchanges have raised concerns about the stability of the ceasefire and the future of wider regional negotiations.

Why Strait of Hormuz matters?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and energy exports. Any disruption to shipping through the narrow passage can impact international trade and energy markets.

With tensions involving Iran, Israel and Lebanon continuing, developments around the strait are being closely monitored by governments across the world.

Also Read: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again: Here’s why Tehran took such step despite ceasefire with US