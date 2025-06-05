Trump says it might be good to let Ukraine and Russia 'fight for a while' Earlier, Trump had claimed that Putin had told him that Moscow will 'strongly respond' to the daring drone attack launched by Ukraine deep inside Russia.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that it might be better to allow Ukraine and Russia to "fight for a while" before stepping in to separate them and mediate peace. He made this remark during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office.

What did Trump say?

Trump compared the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia's invasion in early 2022, to a conflict between two young children who hated each other. "Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," Trump said.

He further said that he had relayed that analogy to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their phone conversation on Wednesday.

The US President still left the threat of sanctions on the table. He said sanctions could be imposed for both Ukraine and Russia. "When I see the moment where it's not going to stop ... we'll be very, very tough," Trump said.

German Chancellor on the Russia-Ukraine war

When asked about Trump's remarks while seated beside him, Merz emphasised that both he and Trump shared the same view on the war and its devastating impact. He referred to Trump as the "key person in the world" capable of bringing the bloodshed to an end.

But Merz also emphasized that Germany "was on the side of Ukraine" and that Kyiv was only attacking military targets, not Russian civilians.

"We are trying to get them stronger," Merz said of Ukraine.

(With AP inputs)

