Trump says Hormuz blockade to be lifted as US, Iran reach peace deal; agreement to be signed on June 19

Washington:

In a move that could finally pave the way for peace in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (local time) that the United States and Iran have finalised the peace agreement, congratulating all parties that were involved in the peace negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, the 80-year-old Republican leader also announced that the naval blockade on Strait of Hormuz will be lifted. Soon after his announcement, oil rates plunged by 4.39 per cent to USD 81.15 a barrel, but experts still believe that it would take months for the situation to normalise.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines," Trump said.

In a subsequent post, Trump took a dig at his predecessors, saying they failed to "make peace with Iran", but the current treaty will bring "peace and security" to the entire region. Referring to himself, he said Middle East leaders have found a President "who can help them achieve real Peace".

"With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!" he said.

Iran confirms peace deal

Iran has confirmed the peace deal with the US, while pointing out that the two sides would enter a proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Iran said, will be made public once the deal is signed on June 19.

However, Iran warned that the Tehran would first like to verify whether the US fulfills its obligations before the next round of negotiations begins.

Iran has claimed that the US military was "humiliated" in the war, forcing it to accept "defeat and surrender". It also said frozen Iranian assets worth USD 12 billion before the negotiations begin.

"The enemy that had launched an attack to carry out its sinister objectives suffered defeat in all its goals, and the Islamic Republic of Iran achieved great victories in the war. The memorandum of understanding was not just a product of diplomacy, but is indebted to Iran's military achievements. It is indebted to the pure blood of the martyrs we gave in confronting the enemies of the establishment," said Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi.

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