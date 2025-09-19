Trump says he will visit China next year after a 'very productive call' with Xi Jinping Trump says he will visit China next year after a 'very productive call' with Xi Jinping

Washington:

Donald Trump on Friday said he will visit China early next year and has also invited Xi Jinping to visit the US. The remarks came from the US President after he held a "very productive call" with Xi amid trade tensions between the two nations.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time. The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone," he added.

Trump spoke with Xi by phone on Friday in an effort to finalise an agreement that would allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States.

It was their second call since Trump returned to the White House and imposed steep tariffs on China, setting off a cycle of retaliatory trade measures that strained relations between the two largest economies. Still, Trump, a Republican, has signalled a readiness to negotiate trade deals with Beijing, particularly concerning TikTok, which faces a US ban unless its Chinese parent company divests its controlling stake.