Trump says 3 killed by US military in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that three people were killed by the US military in another deadly strike on a vessel in international waters "transporting illegal narcotics" from Venezuela. Furthermore, Trump announced a second kinetic strike by the US Military against drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the Southcom area.

These deadly weapons were poisoning Americans: Trump

Taking to Truth Social, the US President made the announcement that the strike was reported while the narcoterrorists from Venezuela were transporting illegal narcotics in international waters, calling it a deadly weapon poisoning the Americans.

"This morning, on my Orders, the US Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S," the post read.

Trump calls drug trafficking cartels a threat to the US

Calling the drug trafficking cartels as a threat to US, Trump issued a warning saying that the government would haunt back."These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to US National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital US Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No US Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED -- IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" the post further read.

11 were killed on Sept 3 in US military strike

The US earlier on September 3 killed 11 people in a deadly military strike against an alleged drug boat linked to the Venezuela cartel 'Tren de Aragua'.

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

With inputs from ANI

