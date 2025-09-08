Trump's ultimatum to Hamas over hostage deal: 'Accept deal or pay the consequences' US President Donald Trump has delivered a stern ultimatum to Hamas, calling it his "last warning" for the militant group to agree to a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump issued a "last warning" to Hamas, demanding the Palestinian militant group agree to a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza. In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump said that Israel had already accepted his terms, urging Hamas to follow suit.

"The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," Trump wrote. He went on to say, "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one." Trump’s warning comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestinian militant groups, as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza following Hamas's brutal attacks in early October 2023.

Rockets fired from Gaza: Islamic Jihad claims responsibility

On Sunday, the Israeli military reported that two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The projectiles struck near the town of Netivot, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the rockets triggered air raid sirens, but fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damage.

"Two projectiles were identified crossing from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the IDF said, adding that one rocket was intercepted by Israel's missile defense system, while the other fell in an open area. Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group that often operates alongside Hamas, claimed responsibility for the rocket launch.

The group stated it had targeted Netivot "in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against our people." This marked the first time in several months that such rocket fire had threatened Netivot, a town of about 50,000 residents. The rocket attacks coincided with an uptick in Israeli military operations around Gaza City, the largest urban center in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s military has been intensifying efforts to capture the city as part of its broader goal to defeat Hamas and recover the hostages taken during the group’s October 7 attack.

While Hamas has yet to formally engage in any negotiations over hostages, international pressure is mounting for a resolution, and Trump's intervention could play a key role in future diplomatic discussions.