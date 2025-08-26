'Can destroy China, but won’t': Trump's soft warning to Beijing ahead of 50% India tariffs Despite China being the top global buyer of Russian oil, the Trump administration has avoided harsh punitive measures against Beijing, with Trump even praising a "great relationship" and extending tariff deadlines.

New Delhi:

Just a day before the deadline for his 50% tariff threat on India ends, US President Donald Trump praised his ties with China, despite China being the largest buyer of Russian oil. In a statement made while meeting South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in the White House’s Oval Office, Trump spoke warmly of the US-China relationship.

“We are going to have a great relationship with China. They have some cards. We have incredible cards, but I don't want to play those cards. If I play those cards, that would destroy China. I am not going to play those cards,” Trump said.

Why the selective approach?

His remarks come in stark contrast to the hardline approach his administration has taken against India, where he has imposed steep tariffs, explicitly linking them to New Delhi’s increased purchases of Russian oil. In an order, Trump said, “I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.”

India responds

The US administration's decision has sparked sharp criticism from India, which has pointed out that several other nations, including China, continue buying Russian crude without facing similar punitive measures. New Delhi slammed the tariffs as selective and unfair, arguing that it was being penalized for “actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”

The US has only levied a combined 30% tariff (10% base + 20% fentanyl-related duties) on certain Chinese imports. Meanwhile, the White House recently extended China’s tariff deadline by another 90 days, after initially setting it to expire on August 12.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the administration's softer stance on China, noting that Beijing’s oil imports from Russia had only increased marginally from 13% pre-war to 16% post-invasion and describing the shift as merely “suboptimal.”

In contrast, he said India had made “huge” profits through the Russian oil trade, with imports rising from under 1% to 42%.