Trump's 'Gold Card' could prove beneficial for Indian students pursuing careers in US: Here's how US President Donald Trump has defended his 'Gold Card' proposal as a means to pay USA's national debt. He also underscored that companies could purchase the Gold Card to retain students from India and other countries.

Trump's Gold Card benefits for Indian Students: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he plans to start selling a “Gold Card” visa, which will give a potential pathway to US citizenship for USD 5 million. Defending his 'Gold Card' proposal on Wednesday, Trump said the US will be able to sell a lot of 'Gold Cards' because "there's really a thirst" for American citizenship.

Trump also said that his proposal of the 'Gold Card' can be useful for American companies and businesses, which can purchase the card to ensure they can keep bright students from countries like India, who are in the US for higher studies.

The US President, who was addressing his first cabinet meeting, said that immigrant students are made job offers, but the offer gets rescinded because companies remain unsure whether or not that person can stay in the US.

He added, "I want to be able to have that person stay in the country. These companies can go and buy a gold card, and they can use it as a matter of recruitment. We're going to start selling, hopefully, in about two weeks now."

Trump emphasised, “No other country can do this because people don't want to go to other countries. They want to come here."

Notably, US companies, especially in Silicon Valley, have raised the issue as they face difficulty in filling a substantial number of their posts.

Trump also suggested that his "Gold Card' proposal can help the US pay the national debt as he added, "If we sell a million, that's USD 5 trillion dollars." He hinted that the new revenue generated for federal coffers could be used to pay off the country's debt.

The president said of recipients that “they'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it's going to be extremely successful.

“Companies can buy gold cards and, in exchange, get those visas to hire new employees,” Trump said. “No other country can do this because people don't want to go to other countries. They want to come here," he added.