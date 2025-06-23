Trump's dinner with Asim Munir sparks uproar in Pakistan over Nobel Peace Prize nomination Pakistani leaders and citizens have fiercely criticized the government's nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, especially after his lavish dinner with Army Chief Asim Munir, which many see as an insult to the nation.

New Delhi:

Pakistani leaders and the public have strongly criticised the government’s recent decision to nominate former US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, especially after the US struck Iranian nuclear sites. The call for a withdrawal gained momentum after revelations about Trump’s lavish treatment by Pakistani authorities.

Insult to Pakistan: Trump's feast with Army Chief Munir

Critics have pointed to Trump's dinner with Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir as a grave embarrassment. JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman denounced the overflow of praise for Trump, saying, *"Pakistani rulers were so pleased by Trump's meeting and meal with Field Marshal Munir that they nominated him for the Nobel"—*a move he declared must be rescinded. The episode has provoked deep frustration among both political figures and ordinary citizens.

Political hammering: Opposition demands u-turn

Former senator Mushahid Hussain took to X, urging the government to abort the nomination: "As Trump is no longer a peace envoy but a leader who ignited unlawful war, Pakistan must reconsider his nomination!"

PTI MP Ali Muhammad Khan echoed the sentiment, condemning US aggression in Iran and Israeli violence in Gaza via social media and calling for a reversal. Ex-ambassador Maleeha Lodhi described the nomination as "unfortunate" and said it doesn’t reflect public opinion. Journalist Mariana Baabar commented that "today Pakistan doesn't look good," while activist Fatima Bhutto questioned whether the nomination would be rescinded.

Public outrage and diplomatic backlash

The damning reaction highlights a growing discontent with the government’s decision-making. Pakistan’s stability in regional diplomacy is under scrutiny as US-led strikes on Iran—targeting Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz—have intensified global debate on international law and civilian safety.

Wider implications for Pakistan's image

The combination of Trump’s nomination and his high-profile meeting with Munir has sparked fears of political opportunism and raised questions about diplomatic decorum. With both public and political leaders calling for reconsideration, the government faces mounting pressure to withdraw its recommendation or risk further erosion of credibility.