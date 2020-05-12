Trump rules out renegotiating trade deal with China says not interested

Image Source : AP President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House.

US President Donald Trump has ruled out renegotiation on the trade deal signed with China saying he's not interested in that while addressing reporters at the White House. Trump was asked by the reporters on reports that China wanted to resume discussions on the trade deal that was signed between the two nations earlier this year.

President Trump said, "not even a little bit, let's see if they live up to the deal that they signed," ruling out any chance of renegotiation with China on the trad deal signed in January this year.

Trump's remarks have come after China's Vice Premier Liu He said that both Washington and Beijing had agreed on implementing the first phase of the deal.

China and the US in January signed Phase-1 of the trade deal as the world''s two top economic powers move forward to end their bitter tit-for-tat two-year tariff war that had rattled markets and weighed on the global economy.

The deal, which calls on China to buy USD 200 billion worth of US products, is set to move ahead as planned. However, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in a report said China could invoke a clause in the agreement that allows for fresh trade consultations between the two countries "in the event of a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event".

"If that happens, we'll do a termination and we'll do what I can do better than anybody," Trump had said. He threatened to terminate the trade deal with China if Beijing did not honour its provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.

