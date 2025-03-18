Donald Trump revokes Secret Service protection for Joe Biden's children Hunter, Ashley Trump claimed that 18 Secret Service agents are assigned to Hunter Biden's security while on a vacation in South Africa this week, describing it as "ridiculous."

US President Donald Trump, on Monday, announced to end the Secret Service protection for former President Joe Biden's children Hunter and Ashley. On Truth Social, President Trump alleged that Hunter Biden's security detail consisted of up to 18 personnel, terming it as "ridiculous". Joe Biden had extended the Secret Service protection details granted to his children till July before leaving office in January.



Former presidents and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection under federal law, but the protection afforded to their immediate families over the age of 16 ends when they leave office, though both Trump and Biden extended the details for their children for six months before leaving office.

18 Secret Service agents assigned to Hunter Biden

Trump alleged that 18 agents assigned to Hunter Biden's security while on a vacation in South Africa this week, calling it "ridiculous", and 13 agents were in charge of Ashley Biden's protection, both of which "will be taken off the list." Trump stated, "Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB )Donald Trump on Truth

Trump's announcement came hours after a reporter asked Trump about Hunter Biden's Secret Service detail. "Well, we have done that with many. I would say if there are 18 with Hunter Biden, that will be something I'll look at this afternoon," Trump said, who added this was the first time he heard about the matter. "I'm going to take a look at that," he said.

(AP inputs)