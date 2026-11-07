Trump replaces Susie Wiles with loyalist Stephen Miller as chief of staff after midterm setback

Days after the Republicans faced a drubbing in midterm elections, President Donald Trump decided to sack Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff and replace her with one of his most loyal and combative consiglieres Stephen Miller.

Miller is currently serving as the deputy chief of staff.

But Trump has announced that Wiles, who was his first appointee after the victory in 2024 presidential elections, will remain in the Trump administration and will be moved to the Trump Political Operation.

"Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff. She has done a great job," Trump said on Truth Social on Friday (local time).

Wiles hails Trump, to continue serving him

Wiles has thanked Trump for allowing her to serve in his administration. She applauded Trump and said her commitment to "the President and the mission" will not change, adding that serving in the White House has been the "honour of a lifetime".

"Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff," Wiles posted on social media after Trump's announcement. "I'm so proud to have been a part of what we've accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First."

Miller: A longtime Trump aide

41-year-old Miller is a longtime Trump aide, who has been part of his immigration policies. He was also a member of his anti-fraud task force targeting benefit programs and has served as homeland security adviser at the White House.

He was a veteran Senate aide who worked for former Sen Jeff Sessions, R-Ala, before he joined Trump's nascent presidential campaign in 2016. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump in his first run and later served as his attorney general.

After his appointment, Miller has said he was ready for battle. "The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic," Miller said on X (previously Twitter).

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