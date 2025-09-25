Trump replaces Joe Biden portrait at White House's Wall of Fame with an autopen image | VIDEO A video posted on X by the White House shows portraits of past presidents, but when the camera pans to Biden, an image of the autopen appears, shown signing his name.

Washington:

The White House on Wednesday unveiled a Presidential Walk of Fame outside the West Wing, where the portrait of former president Joe Biden was replaced with an image of an autopen, the device he has used to sign official documents, including pardons.

Another photo released by the White House depicts Donald Trump looking at his own portrait. Video of the Presidential Wall of Fame have gone viral on social media, showing the autopen portrait with Joe Biden's name on the frame.

What is an auto pen?

An autopen is a machine that holds a pen and replicates a person’s signature through programmed movements.

It can use different types of pens, from ballpoint to permanent marker, according to product descriptions online.

Trump's mocking of Joe Biden

Trump has repeatedly criticised Biden’s reliance on the autopen, claiming the former president was unaware of what he was signing and arguing that thousands of pardons were invalid. He and other Republicans have also used the issue to question Biden’s mental fitness while in office.

“It was illegally used. He never gave the orders,” Trump told reporters during a visit to the United Kingdom earlier this month. “He never told them what to do. And I guess the only one he signed, or one of the few he signed, was the pardon for his son.”

Biden and Democrats have rejected the criticism, defending both his use of the autopen and his cognitive abilities.

Trump previewed the new images of the autopen in an interview with The Daily Caller, saying, "We’ll put up a picture of the autopen."