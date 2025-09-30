Trump reiterates he settled 'very big' India-Pakistan conflict, threatens Hamas to accept Gaza peace deal Trump on May 10 announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire after a 'long night' of talks mediated by Washington. Since then, he has been repeatedly claiming that the US facilitated the end to hostilities.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated he was involved in brokering truce between India and Pakistan amid military confrontation between the two nations. Trump said he settled several global conflicts within nine months of his government in the US.

"I have settled so many wars since we're here. We are here almost nine months, and I have settled seven. And yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all, although I don't know, Pakistan (and) India was very big, both nuclear powers, I settled that,” Trump said.

On the Gaza peace deal that was announced on Monday, Trump said he was close to settling this war too and was waiting for Hamas’ response over the peace proposal. Notably, the US President announced a 20-point peace proposal for Gaza during a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We got it, I think settled. We'll see. Hamas has to agree, and if they don't, it's going to be very tough on them, but it is what it is. But all of the Arab nations, Muslim nations, have agreed,” he said.

India-Pakistan conflict

The Indian Armed Forces launched a massive operation against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people. India launched ardent and precise strikes under Operation Sindoor, destroying over nine terror camps.

These locations were key command centres of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for major attacks like Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai (2008). More than 100 terrorists were killed in the attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military bases over the next three days—May 8, 9, and 10. Reacting to this, India launched missile and drone attacks, targeting key military establishments of Pakistan.

After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges, both countries agreed to de-escalate and end hostilities on May 10.

Trump’s claim on ceasefire

Trump on May 10 announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington. Since then, he has been repeatedly claiming that the US facilitated the end to hostilities.

In his address to world leaders from the UN podium last week, Trump had repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

India refutes Trump’s claims

Meanwhile, India has been continuously maintaining that the ceasefire happened following direct talks between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan and mediation proposal by any third party was categorically turned down by New Delhi.