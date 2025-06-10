Trump reacts to Greta Thunberg's 'kidnapped' claim, says she needs 'anger management' class Greta Thunberg along with 11 others were detained by Israeli forces aboard a Gaza-bound aid boat, which was seized by the country’s military.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has now commented on the detention of climate activist Greta Thunberg and others in Israel. Thunberg along with 11 others were detained by Israeli forces aboard a Gaza-bound aid boat, which was seized by the country’s military.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry and a rights group representing her said on Tuesday that Thunberg is being deported from Israel, In a post on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a photo of Thunberg on a plane. “Greta Thunberg is departing Israel on a flight to France,” the post said.

What did Trump say about the detention?

Responding to a question on whether Greta Thunberg’s name came up during Trump’s call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said that the activist is a “strange person”. The young activist had earlier in a post claimed that she was "kidapped".

"She's a young, angry person. I don't know if it's real anger; it's hard to believe, actually. But I saw what happened. She's certainly different. Anger management. I think she has to go to an angry management class. That's my primary recommendation for her,” the US President remarked.

Israel calls voyage a PR stunt

A boat carrying aid for Gaza, with Greta Thunberg among its 12 passengers, was intercepted by the Israeli navy approximately 200 kilometers off the Gazan coast on Monday. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the voyage of the Madleen, confirmed the seizure.

Israel's Foreign Ministry stated that the boat, escorted by its navy, arrived at the port of Ashdod later that evening.

While the activists asserted they were protesting the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israel contended that such ships breach its naval blockade. Israel's Foreign Ministry characterised the journey as a "public relations stunt," posting on social media that "the 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel."