'Largest order of jets': Qatar orders 160 planes from Boeing in record deal of USD 200 billion

Doha:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Qatar Airways has placed an order for 160 planes worth USD 200 billion. Terming the deal to be the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, Trump said, "It's over USD 200 billion, but 160 in terms of the jets. That's fantastic. So that's a record."

Trump arrived in Qatar on Wednesday, where he was greeted by the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, as he kicked off the second leg of his three-nation Middle East tour this week.

As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday and then in to Doha on Wednesday as part of his Middle East trip, he received ceremonial escorts from each country's F-15 fighter jets, exceptionally rare sights.

A White House official, Margo Martin, posted videos of the escorts online. “Saudi F-15s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!” she wrote on Tuesday.

In a stunning engagement earlier in the day in Saudi Arabia, Trump met with Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, who, as an insurgent, had spent years imprisoned by US troops in Iraq.

Trump said the rapprochement with Syria came at the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“There is a new government that will hopefully succeed,” said Trump, who announced he'll move to lift sanctions on Syria to give the country “a chance at peace”. “I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special," Trump said.

In Saudi Arabia, Trump focused on dealmaking with the kingdom, a key Mideast ally. Trump and Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, signed a host of economic and bilateral agreements.

(With inputs from AP)