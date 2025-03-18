Trump, Putin hold talks on Ukraine ceasefire amid Zelenskyy's skepticism US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss a potential 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. With Zelenskyy skeptical and Russian attacks ongoing, will diplomacy work?

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have begun a crucial phone call as the US seeks Russia’s approval for a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

The call, seen as a potential breakthrough in the ongoing war, follows recent discussions in Saudi Arabia, where Ukrainian officials tentatively agreed to the American proposal during negotiations led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Zelenskyy remains skeptical of Russian intentions

Despite diplomatic efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains cautious, expressing doubts over Putin’s willingness to end hostilities, particularly as Russian forces continue to carry out strikes across Ukraine.

Ahead of the call, Trump indicated that the discussion would also cover key territorial and energy infrastructure issues, including land and power plants seized by Russian forces over the course of the three-year war.

The outcome of the conversation remains uncertain, but the White House has underscored its commitment to finding a diplomatic solution, even as skepticism lingers in Kyiv.