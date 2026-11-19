Shenzhen:

The much-anticipated first trilateral summit involving US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to take place on Thursday (November 19) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen.

Chinese President Xi welcomed Trump at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Guangdong province, southern China, on Wednesday. Xi received the US President on the tarmac after Air Force One landed in the city, a major technology and business hub hosting world leaders for the APEC gathering. The two leaders met at the foot of the aircraft's stairs, shook hands and embraced. A group of dancers also welcomed Trump, waving flowers and flags.

What's on the agenda?

According to Al Jazeera, each leader has his own priorities, but there are some issues all will want to discuss.

New nuclear treaty

A key issue on the agenda for Russia and the US is the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expired in February. Signed in 2010, the treaty places limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals of the two countries.

Russia has the world's largest nuclear warhead stockpile, followed by the US, while China ranks third and is rapidly expanding its arsenal.

Trump had earlier rejected Moscow's proposal to extend the treaty after its expiry, calling instead for a "new, improved and modernised" agreement that would also include China. However, Beijing is understood to be reluctant to join an agreement in whose formulation it had no role.

The discussions could also focus on establishing possible commitments to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear arsenals, as part of broader efforts to address emerging global security challenges. AI is expected to feature prominently in the talks, particularly its potential applications in nuclear weapons systems. The three countries have reportedly spent weeks discussing the agenda and protocol for the historic meeting.

Iran war

Officials have also indicated that the three leaders will discuss the Iran war, which the US and Israel launched on February 28. Although large-scale military strikes have stopped for now, the conflict remains deadlocked.

More than 100 days into the conflict, the strategically important Strait of Hormuz remains closed, while oil and gas prices continue to fluctuate. Ships attempting to navigate the waterway continue to face Iranian attacks and sea mines. Before the war, around one-third of China's crude oil supplies passed through the strait. The conflict has also dampened demand for Chinese exports.

Russia, meanwhile, has benefited from rising energy prices and recent sanctions relief from Washington amid supply shortages, particularly of diesel.

Will the Ukraine war be discussed?

A discussion on the Ukraine war is considered highly unlikely. A Trump administration official told reporters that the US President does not intend to raise Russia's war in Ukraine, although Kremlin officials had earlier indicated that the conflict could feature in the talks.

China, which is an ally of Moscow, has maintained that the Ukraine war is a European issue.

US officials have also pointed out that Washington is pursuing a separate peace initiative, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visiting both Ukraine and Russia this week.

"China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there," a US official told reporters.

President Trump has accused Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "not wanting" to end the war, while Kyiv has reiterated allegations that the US has restricted its Starlink satellite connection that allows it to operate attack drones. Trump has also blamed Ukraine for soaring diesel prices because of its strikes on Russian oil facilities.

At the same time, Trump has feted Putin, agreed to allow Russian diesel into global and US markets, and lifted oil sanctions on Moscow.

What does each side want from this meeting?

Russia

For Putin, the meeting offers an important opportunity to break through the relative international isolation Russia has faced since launching the Ukraine war. Sharing the table with Trump and Xi allows him to demonstrate Moscow's continued relevance in global affairs and engage directly with two of the world's most influential leaders. His meeting with Xi also highlights the importance of Russia-China cooperation, particularly on their shared opposition to what they describe as unilateral US policies.

China

Beijing has already been pushing for an end to the US war on Iran, which has disrupted its energy supplies. China will also seek to avoid being drawn into a nuclear arms control agreement that it had no role in negotiating.

Last month, China's Foreign Ministry said it would be "neither fair, reasonable nor realistic to ask China to join the so-called trilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations at this stage".

US

According to administration officials, US President Donald Trump's priority is to bring China and Russia into a new nuclear arms control treaty. "The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous," White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told reporters.

Trump could also use the meeting to showcase his administration's diplomatic influence at a time when Iran continues to resist US demands to end the war, potentially allowing him to secure a diplomatic breakthrough.

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