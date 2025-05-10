India-Pakistan conflict: US says Trump wants to seeis de-escalate as quickly as possible Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to strengthen ties with India if re-elected, with a strong focus on peace between India and Pakistan and fighting terrorism. The White House confirmed active U.S. efforts to mediate tensions and praised Trump’s good relationship with Indian leaders.

Washington:

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, the White House has confirmed active U.S. involvement to bring the situation under control. Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, said that both the Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, Marco Rubio, have been in constant touch with leaders from both countries, trying to mediate and reduce the risk of war.

“The president has expressed he wants to see this deescalate as quickly as possible,” she stated, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to peace in South Asia.

Trump maintains strong ties with Indian leadership

Donald Trump, who is preparing for a potential return to the Oval Office, is said to have “good relationships with the leaders of both countries,” with a special focus on India’s role in the region. His administration previously supported India’s right to defend itself against cross-border terrorism, a position likely to be reiterated if he returns to power.

Trump administration aims to reaffirm strategic ties with India

Leavitt stressed that President Trump shares a "good relationship" with leaders in both India and Pakistan, and wants to see the conflict de-escalated quickly.

The remarks also signal a broader intent: if re-elected, Trump is expected to reaffirm India as a key strategic partner, especially in matters of regional security and global anti-terror cooperation.

Fighting terrorism and supporting India’s role

Trump's foreign policy team is positioning India as a pivotal player in the ongoing global fight against terrorism. The former administration was known for supporting India's right to self-defence following major terror attacks, and that stance is expected to continue. The U.S. has already designated Pakistan-based groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba as global terror outfits.

Leavitt’s statement reflects continuity in the U.S. policy that supports India’s efforts to maintain peace in the region while urging restraint and dialogue.

As tensions continue between India and Pakistan, the U.S. push for peace and strategic alignment with India could become a defining aspect of Washington’s South Asia policy once again.