Trump praises PM Modi as 'fantastic', reiterates his own claim on India-Pakistan ceasefire: Video

Donald Trump, US President, made a striking claim during a public interaction, stating that he played a pivotal role in preventing a war between India and Pakistan during his tenure. Referring to both countries as “major nuclear nations,” Trump emphasised the gravity of the situation and his role in de-escalating tensions.

Praise for PM Modi

Trump highlighted the importance of leadership on both sides, crediting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for their cooperation in maintaining regional peace.

“This man (Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, and PM Modi from the Indian side. Both are nuclear countries; they got to stop,” Trump stated.

Phone call with Modi and trade talks

Trump also revealed that he had recently spoken with Prime Minister Modi, describing him as a “fantastic man” and hinted at the prospect of a major trade deal between the US and India.

“I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with PM Modi,” he said, adding that mutual cooperation is vital for peace and prosperity.

Focus on diplomacy between nuclear neighbours

While specifics of the alleged intervention or timeline were not detailed, Trump reiterated his central message:

“I stopped a war between two major nuclear nations.”

The remarks come at a time when South Asia continues to face complex geopolitical tensions, and Trump's claim, though unverified, underscores the diplomatic sensitivities involved in US engagement with both India and Pakistan.

PM Modi rejects mediation on Pakistan

In a firm diplomatic message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's long-standing position on not accepting third-party mediation in its bilateral issues with Pakistan. The statement came during a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, as confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Operation Sindoor discussed, not trade or mediation

According to Misri, the call lasted over 30 minutes, during which PM Modi briefed President Trump about Operation Sindoor- the evacuation initiative undertaken by India amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict. Misri clarified that no discussions were held about an India-US trade deal or any mediation role by the US in Indo-Pak matters.

"Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that at no point, at any level, were trade deals or US mediation discussed," Misri said.

Direct India-Pakistan military communication led to ceasefire

The Foreign Secretary further explained that any halt to military activity between India and Pakistan had been managed bilaterally through established military communication channels, and it was initiated at Pakistan’s request.

Complete political consensus in India

Misri emphasised that there is complete political unanimity in India regarding non-acceptance of external mediation in matters concerning Pakistan.

"India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it," he stated.

US President acknowledges India’s stance

President Trump was said to have understood and accepted India’s position during the call. He also reaffirmed the US's support for India’s fight against terrorism and invited PM Modi to stop over in the US-an offer that Modi declined due to prior commitments.

This development follows Trump’s earlier claim that he played a role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a statement now publicly contradicted by India's top leadership.

