US President Donald Trump has praised India's economic performance, pointing to its low interest rates and 7% GDP growth as an example of what the United States could achieve with a similar approach. He said America could potentially record growth of 14% to 20% if the Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs instead of raising them when economic indicators improved.

Trump made the remarks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Friday, November 20, 2026. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present. Drawing a direct comparison between the two economies, Trump said the US should have the lowest interest rates in the world, just as India has managed to maintain low rates while registering strong growth.

Trump praises India's economic growth and low interest rates

Pointing to India's performance, Trump said its combination of low interest rates and 7% GDP growth showed what could be possible with a more favourable borrowing environment.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP," he said.

Trump argued that the US should also have the lowest interest rates anywhere in the world, given its role in supporting the economic success of other countries. "We're the country that makes other countries successful," he said, adding that some nations considered financially elite owed their position to America.

He recalled that the US had traditionally enjoyed the world's lowest interest rates, even when its economy was not performing well. He questioned why borrowing costs continued to rise when the country was recording strong economic numbers.

Trump criticises Fed's interest rate policy

Trump claimed that the US had generated $25 trillion but had lost $4 trillion since the election because the world was unhappy with the people who had performed well in it. He also pointed to what he described as an all-time low poverty rate and the highest number of Americans in employment in the country's history.

"The poverty rate is at an all-time record low," he said. "More Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country."

Predicting "unbelievable numbers" for the US, Trump argued that high interest rates were preventing the country from achieving even stronger growth. He accused the Federal Reserve of being "a very political Fed", while clarifying that he was not blaming its chairman personally.

According to Trump, the central bank raises interest rates whenever positive economic figures are announced. He argued that the opposite should happen, with stronger economic performance allowing the Fed to lower rates.

Trump recalls Alan Greenspan while criticising Fed policy

Trump invoked former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, whom he described as a great Fed chief, to explain why he believed interest rates should fall when the economy performs well.

"When you have good numbers, you have better credit. We do just the opposite," Trump said.

He argued that raising rates despite strong economic performance was being done "to destroy the country". In his view, a stronger economy should be rewarded with lower borrowing costs because it represents a better credit risk.

Trump claimed that lower interest rates could help the US achieve GDP growth of 15% to 20% and pay off its national debt much more rapidly. He also said that every percentage point in interest rates represented $650 billion.

Trump credits tariffs for factory growth in the US

Despite what he described as attempts to hold back the economy, Trump maintained that the US was recording numbers that few had thought possible. He dismissed the criticism surrounding his economic policies and said the country was continuing to perform strongly.

Pointing to industrial activity, he claimed that thousands of factories were being set up because of tariffs. He argued that the US was continuing to grow despite the criticism and the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

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