Trump pays tribute to Charlie Kirk, calls him as 'great American hero' and 'martyr' at memorial service Donald Trump and top US conservatives gathered in Arizona to honour Charlie Kirk, calling him a "martyr for freedom" after his assassination at a Utah campus. Tens of thousands attended the emotional service where his widow Erika announced she would continue his work.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump described slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a "great American hero" and a "martyr" for freedom during a massive memorial service on Sunday. The event, held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including Vice President JD Vance, senior administration officials and young conservatives who had been influenced by Kirk's fiery leadership. "He is a martyr now for America's freedom. I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history," Trump said while addressing the gathering.

Faith and family values in focus

Speakers at the memorial repeatedly emphasised Kirk's strong Christian faith and his calls for young conservatives to marry, raise families and carry forward their values. The tone at times grew confrontational as leaders urged activists to double down on Kirk's mission of pushing American politics further to the right. "For Charlie, we will remember that it is better to stand on our feet defending the United States of America and defending the truth than it is to die on our knees. My friends, for Charlie, we must remember that he is a hero to the United States of America. And he is a martyr for the Christian faith," Vice President Vance said in his address.

A movement shaken by violence

Kirk's assassination on September 10 at a Utah college campus has become a defining moment for the conservative movement. The incident has sparked intense debate on free speech, decency and political violence in deeply polarised America. While many mourners sought solace in prayer and Christian music that echoed through the packed stadium, others expressed concerns that Trump may use outrage over the killing to silence critics and political rivals.

Stadium turns into a giant prayer hall

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals and Kirk's Turning Point organisation, saw people lining up before dawn to get inside. Security was unprecedented, with speakers delivering tributes from behind bullet-proof glass. The 63,400-seat venue quickly filled with mourners dressed in red, white and blue, as organisers had suggested.

Erika Kirk's message of forgiveness

In a deeply emotional address, Kirk's widow Erika said she was drawing strength from the fact that her husband died without regrets. She announced that she would be taking over as the leader of Turning Point. "My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life," she said, adding, "I forgive him." Under Kirk's leadership, Turning Point had grown into a multimillion-dollar platform that mobilised young Christian conservatives across the United States.

Heated political fallout

Trump has blamed the "radical left" for Kirk's killing and vowed action against liberal organisations, donors and individuals who, in his view, mocked or celebrated Kirk's death. Dozens of people have faced suspensions or lost jobs after their comments on social media were targeted by conservative activists and officials. The aggressive pushback has triggered fresh debates about free speech and the First Amendment in the US.

Attacker faces death penalty

It is to be noted here that authorities have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah with Kirk's killing. He could face the death penalty if convicted on the most serious charges. Prosecutors said Robinson sent a text to his partner after the shooting, claiming he had "had enough" of Kirk's hatred. However, investigators have not revealed a definitive motive.

(With inputs from AP)

