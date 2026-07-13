Trump orders US flags at half-mast after Lindsey Graham's death, tributes pour in worldwide

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has ordered American flags across the United States to be flown at half-mast till Saturday evening in honour of Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11 following what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness." Paying tribute to one of his closest political allies, Trump remembered Graham as a loyal friend, an accomplished public servant and a leader who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the decision to lower the national flags and praised the late senator's contribution to the country.

"In honour of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine and a truly great man who achieved so much for our country and his beloved home state of South Carolina, I am ordering all American flags throughout the United States lowered to half-mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M. GOD BLESS YOU, LINDSEY!"

In another post, the US President described Graham as one of the finest lawmakers he had known. "Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working and was a true American patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed."

Senator Lindsey Graham dies after brief illness

Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina and a close political ally of Trump, died on Saturday evening after suffering a "brief and sudden illness," according to an official statement released by his office on Sunday. The statement said his family had requested privacy while mourning the loss. "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period." No further details about the illness or the circumstances surrounding his death were immediately disclosed.

Tributes pour in from US leaders

Graham's sudden death triggered condolences from senior leaders across the United States, many of whom highlighted his decades-long public service, commitment to South Carolina and his role in shaping American foreign policy. He was widely recognised for his support for transatlantic security, Ukraine and the US-Israel alliance.

US Vice President JD Vance reflected on Graham's political style and recalled a personal experience from their time together in the Senate.

"Early in my Senate tenure, I remember getting into a shouting match with Lindsey about a Ukraine funding bill at lunch and then learning the very next day that he was pushing rail legislation I really cared about behind the scenes. That was Lindsey Graham. He fought like hell for the things he believed in, and he was just as willing to go to bat for you when it counted."

Vance also praised Graham's passion for politics and his willingness to support Republican candidates across ideological lines. "He loved the game of politics," he said. Vance added that Graham was constantly tracking election races and looking for ways to help fellow Republicans. "He was constantly asking which races were up and down, and how he could help."

Treasury Secretary remembers Graham's public service

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also paid tribute to the late senator, calling him "a great American and Patriot." Remembering Graham as a dedicated public servant and a "one-of-a-kind politician," Bessent said his passing would be felt not only in the United States but around the world.

Lindsey Graham's political legacy

Lindsey Graham served as the Republican senator from South Carolina for several years and remained one of the most influential voices within the party on national security and foreign policy. Over the years, he emerged as one of Donald Trump's closest allies despite having political differences with him earlier in his career. His positions on defence, global security, Ukraine and the US-Israel relationship made him a prominent figure in Washington's policy circles.

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