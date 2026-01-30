Trump names Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve Chair; about former Fed governor and White House adviser Trump hailed Warsh on his new appointment while highlighting his achievements in the finance sector. He said Warsh will prove to be the best chairman and will never let the people down.

US President Donald Trump has announced his choice for the next head of the United States central bank. Trump on Friday revealed that Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, will be appointed to lead the institution.

The decision marks the conclusion of a selection process that started last summer. The announcement in this regard has been made by the US President on Truth Social.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM. Kevin currently serves as the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution, and Lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is a Partner of Stanley Druckenmiller at Duquesne Family Office LLC. Kevin received his A.B. from Stanford University, and J.D. from Harvard Law School. He has conducted extensive research in the field of Economics and Finance. Kevin issued an Independent Report to the Bank of England proposing reforms in the conduct of Monetary Policy in the United Kingdom. Parliament adopted the Report's recommendations,” Trump wrote.

Trump hails Warsh's appointment

Trump hailed Warsh on his new appointment while highlighting his achievements in the finance sector. He said Warsh will prove to be the best chairman and will never let the people down.

“Kevin Warsh became the youngest Fed Governor, ever, at 35, and served as a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 2006 until 2011, as the Federal Reserve's Representative to the Group of Twenty (G-20), and as the Board's Emissary to the Emerging and Advanced Economies in Asia. In addition, he was Administrative Governor, managing and overseeing the Board's operations, personnel, and financial performance. Prior to his appointment to the Board, from 2002 until 2006, Kevin served as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and Executive Secretary of the White House National Economic Council. Previously, Kevin was a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Department at Morgan Stanley & Co., in New York, serving as Vice President and Executive Director,” the US President said.

“I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best. On top of everything else, he is “central casting,” and he will never let you down,” he added.