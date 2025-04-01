Trump to visit Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia next month, says White House President Trump will visit Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia next month, the White House confirmed. Meanwhile, his third-term remarks sparked legal and political backlash.

US President Donald Trump will visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia next month, the White House confirmed. The announcement was made as Trump signed executive orders in the Oval Office. When asked whether the trip would take place in May, as reported, Trump responded, “It could be next month, maybe a little bit later.” He reiterated that he chose Saudi Arabia as his first foreign destination after Riyadh pledged to invest nearly $1 trillion in U.S. companies, according to the Times of Israel.

Trump sparks controversy over third-term remarks

Meanwhile, Trump ignited fresh controversy during a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday by suggesting he might seek a third term in office, despite constitutional restrictions.

"There are methods which you could do it," Trump claimed, prompting concerns about his willingness to challenge the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms. “I’m not joking,” he added, though he also said, “It is far too early to think about it.”

Legal and political backlash

According to CBS News, the 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, explicitly states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." This rule was established following President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four consecutive terms. Any attempt to stay in office beyond two terms would face significant legal challenges.

Trump’s comments have drawn sharp criticism. Rep. Daniel Goldman, a New York Democrat who served as lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment, called it an “escalation in his clear effort to take over the government and dismantle our democracy.” He urged Congressional Republicans to reject Trump’s ambitions.

“If Congressional Republicans believe in the Constitution, they will go on the record opposing Trump’s ambitions for a third term,” Goldman said.

Trump’s remarks have fueled further debate as the 2024 election cycle intensifies, with opponents warning of potential threats to democratic norms.

