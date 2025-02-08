Trump may surprise world with these five upcoming decisions: Here's the list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

Upcoming decisions of Donald Trump: While US President Donald Trump has already set forth an avalanche of policy changes, there are still major decisions left that the world must keep itself ready for. Notably, Trump's top agendas are reportedly sourced from his “Agenda 47”, along with the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025.

Tightening restrictions on abortion pills

One of the most crucial decisions that Trump is very likely to take is tightening restrictions on abortion pills. Trump avoided giving clear answers about abortion during his campaign. However, he claimed that his Supreme Court nominees helped overturn the Roe vs Wade precedent and gave the control of abortion restrictions to state governments.

Initially, Trump said he would not sign a national ban, but he changed his opinion and reiterated that he would ban abortion later in pregnancy, without specifying the time frame.

The right wing in the US has long targeted the Department of Education, which became a Cabinet agency in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter. The Trump administration is likely to have prepared an executive order that would limit, if not effectively shut down, the department.

Trump may target universities

Trump's next major policy decision can be to target the universities, as he has previously described US colleges and universities as havens for “Marxist maniacs and lunatics.” Trump proposed taking over the independent accreditation process for higher education institutions, calling that his “secret weapon” to transform the system.

Trump is likely to get stricter with tightened tariff rules, as he earlier promised to pursue “The Trump Reciprocal Trade Act” in Congress to reverse US trade deficits and goose domestic production.

Ending wars in Ukraine and Israel

Another major agenda that Trump would like to fulfil is to end the wars in Ukraine and Israel. As a candidate, Trump repeatedly insisted that he would quickly settle the war in Ukraine brought about by Russia's invasion and the Israel-Hamas war spawned by Hamas' slaughter of Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023.

He recently suggested Ukraine should reimburse the US with access to its rare earth minerals as part of an agreement to continue military support against the Russian invasion.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Biden won't have access to government secrets anymore: Trump's payback for former president's 2021 act