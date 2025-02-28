Trump makes U-turn on ‘dictator’ remark for Zelenskyy, calls him ‘very brave’: 'I can't believe, I..' Trump had earlier called Zelenskyy a dictator, apparently resonating with Russian claims about Kyiv's cancelled elections.

Trump makes U-turn on 'dictator' remark for Zelenskyy: In what comes as a total turnaround in stance, US President Donald Trump has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "very brave" man, adding that the pair got on "really well.". Trump, who was addressing a joint media briefing with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, acknowledged the rare earth minerals deal to be signed with Zelenskyy, saying the deal is "really going to get us into that country."

When asked about his usage of the word "dictator," the US President replied, "Did I say that? I can't believe I would say that."

Last week, Trump made headlines by calling Zelensky a "dictator," apparently resonating with Russian claims about Kyiv's cancelled elections.

Moreover, during his joint press conference with the UK PM, Donald Trump praised the British Army on questions about the US supporting Britain if its forces hit the ground in Ukraine. Trump said, "I'll always be with the British; I'll always be with them.". Later, he said the UK could "take on Russia all alone."

Ukraine's leader will meet Trump in Washington on Friday at a pivotal moment for his country, one that hinges on whether he can persuade Trump to provide some form of US backing for Ukraine's security against any future Russian aggression.

During his trip to Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's delegation is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would closely tie the two countries together for years to come.

As Ukrainian forces hold out against slow but steady advances by Russia's larger and better-equipped army, leaders in Kyiv have pushed to ensure a potential US-brokered peace plan would include guarantees for the country's future security.

Many Ukrainians fear that a hastily negotiated peace—especially one that makes too many concessions to Russian demands—would allow Moscow to rearm and consolidate its forces for a future invasion after the current hostilities cease.

(With inputs from agencies)