'That beautiful face and those lips...' Trump makes bizarre remark about his press secretary US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy with an unusual remark about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. A video of his comments has now surfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

US President Donald Trump recently drew attention after praising White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's "beautiful face" and "lips" during a speech meant to highlight his economic agenda. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, the 79-year-old President abruptly shifted from discussing his administration's economic achievements to lavishing compliments on his 28-year-old press secretary, calling her "great" and praising her appearance.

Lips like a little machine gun: Trump

"We even brought our superstar today, Karoline. Isn't she great? Is Karoline great?" he said to a cheering crowd.

Trump then went on to praise Leavitt's looks and confidence, remarks that drew attention given that she is more than 50 years younger than him.

"You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate ...When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun," Trump said, making bizarre sound effects.

"She's got no fear… because we have the right policy. We don't have men in women’s sports… we don’t have to sell transgender to everybody, and we don’t have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else, so she’s got a little bit easier job. I wouldn’t want to be the other side’s press secretary," he added.

Trump's past comments on Leavitt

Trump made similar comments about Leavitt during an interview in August. At that time, he said, "It's the face, it's the mind, it's the lips, the way they move, they move like she's a machine gun." He also said, "I don't think anybody's ever had a better press secretary than Karoline."

About Karoline Leavitt

Leavitt worked as an Assistant Press Secretary during Trump's first term, from 2019 to 2021. Levitt, a New Hampshire native, is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio and has a son named Nico. After an unsuccessful run for office, she returned to the White House and became the youngest White House Press Secretary in history. She is the fifth person to serve as Trump's press secretary and the first of his second term.

