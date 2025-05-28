Trump lures Canada to be part of USD 175 billion missile defense program for free, but here's the condition Moreover, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that his government is talking to the US about joining President Donald Trump's future Golden Dome missile defence program.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has offered Canada to be part of its ambitious USD 175 billion Golden Dome missile defence program for free, just by accepting his offer to become the 51st US state. If Canada seeks to remain sovereign, it will likely have to pay USD 61 billion to have the shield of the missile defence system.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 billion dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Golden Dome to be fully operational by 2029

Earlier, Trump announced the USD 175 billion concept in the Oval Office, saying it would put US weapons in space for the first time and would be “fully operational” by the end of his term in early 2029, though a US official familiar with the programme said it could take longer.

The missile defence system seems to be inspired by Israel's multitiered missile defences. Israel's multilayered defences, often collectively referred to as the “Iron Dome", have played a key role in defending it from rocket and missile fire from Iran and allied militant groups in the conflict unleashed by Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack.

The sophisticated system, developed over decades with considerable US support, is capable of detecting incoming fire and deploying only if the projectile is headed toward a population centre or sensitive military or civilian infrastructure.

Canada in talks with US to join Trump's Golden Dome

Moreover, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that his government is talking to the US about joining President Donald Trump's future Golden Dome missile defence program. Carney confirmed he's had talks with Trump about it and said there are discussions with senior officials.

The multilayered, USD 175 billion system would, for the first time, put US weapons in space. Golden Dome is envisioned to include ground- and space-based capabilities to detect and stop missiles at all four major stages of a potential attack: detecting and destroying them before a launch, intercepting them in their earliest stage of flight, stopping them midcourse in the air, or halting them in the final minutes as they descend toward a target.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Amid Trump's assertion to make Canada the 51st US state, King Charles picks a side