Trump 'loves' JD Vance's socks during White House meet, says 'I'm trying to stay focused' | Watch video US President Donald Trump seemed distracted during the meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach Michael Martin at the White House because of Vice President JD Vance's socks.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, during a press briefing with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the White House, got distracted by Vice President JD Vance's shamrock-themed socks. The light-hearted moment prompted laughter from both Vance and Martin, as the 78-year-old President jokingly admitted he was struggling to concentrate because of his second-in-command’s festive footwear.

Watch video here

"By the way, I love these socks. What’s with these socks? I'm trying to stay focused, but I'm very impressed with the VP’s socks," Trump said, drawing chuckles from others in the room.

Vance had worn socks patterned with small green shamrocks in honor of the prime minister's visit.

JD Vance on Trump comments

Just as President Trump began addressing the topic of inflation, he paused mid-sentence to comment on Vance’s shamrock-themed socks. The unexpected interruption brought a moment of levity to the briefing. Vance, smiling, explained that his festive socks were a tribute to their Irish guest, Prime Minister Martin, and a nod to St Patrick's Day.

Later, the Vice President took to X to share a thought about the moment, which was one of the highlights of the meeting. "I knew he'd comment on these socks," he tweeted, sharing a clip of the light moment at the White House.

Also Read: Trump on Ukraine ceasefire talks: 'Negotiators heading to Russia for talks on possible ceasefire'

Also Read: PM Shehbaz Sharif's first reaction on train hijack: 'Such acts won't shake Pakistan’s resolve...'