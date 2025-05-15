Trump likes to claim credit for everything: Ex-Pentagon official Michael Rubin | Video India launched Operation Sindoor in response to Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.

Washington:

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, sarcastically remarked on US President Donald Trump's habit of taking credit for almost every achievement, suggesting that Trump might as well claim to have "invented the Internet" and "cured cancer."

Rubin’s remarks were in response to Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Rubin cautioned that Indians should not take the US President's claims literally.

'Trump likes to claim credit for everything'

In an interview with news agony ANI, Rubin said, "Donald Trump likes to claim credit for everything. If you ask Donald Trump, he single-handedly won the World Cup. He invented the Internet. He cured cancer. Indians should be more like Americans in this regard and not take Donald Trump literally"

"Whenever Pakistan and India come into conflict, the United States tries to mediate behind the scenes, and this is reasonable because the United States is trying diplomatically to provide an off-ramp to prevent unrestricted warfare and also, in a worst case scenario, prevent an escalation to any sort of nuclear exchange. So the fact that the United States would be in touch with both New Delhi and Islamabad is obvious, and the fact that both New Delhi and Islamabad would use Washington to pass messages is also obvious," he added.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, following heightened tensions triggered by the Indian Armed Forces' strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to halt all forms of military action—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 5 PM on May 10.

