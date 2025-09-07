Trump likely to meet China's Xi Jinping in South Korea next month amid tariff tensions: Report The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which would take place in Gyeongju between late October and early November, is being viewed as a key opportunity for Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

US President Donald Trump and his top advisors are quietly preparing to travel to South Korea later in October this year for the gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers, where he may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNN reported, quoting Trump administration officials. The US administration officials said that there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC, but no firm plans are in place.

The Summit is set to be held in the city of Gyeongju between late October and early November. The summit is viewed as a key opportunity for Trump to meet President Xi.

Xi invited Trump to visit China

In a phone call last month, Xi invited Trump and his wife to visit China, an invitation the US President reciprocated, though no dates have been set.

While details of the itinerary are still being finalized, it remains unclear whether the president will add additional stops to the trip. According to administration officials quoted by CNN, the visit is also being viewed as an opportunity for Trump to attract more investments into the US — a focus he has emphasized during recent foreign tours, including those to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

"A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration," a White House official said.

Other goals include a focus on discussions around trade, defence and civil nuclear cooperation, the official said.

Trump may meet Kim Jong Un

Trump's visit could also open the door for another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though Kim's attendance remains uncertain. Officials told CNN that greater focus is currently on arranging a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit last week, he invited Trump to attend the APEC summit, suggesting the event could serve as a platform for a possible Trump-Kim meeting, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

While addressing reporters earlier, Trump told Lee he was willing to meet with Kim. "I will do that, and we'll have talks. He'd like to meet with me," Trump claimed of the North Korean leader. "We look forward to meeting with him, and we'll make relations better."

Trump's trip to South Korea thus comes at a tenuous time in his relationship with both Xi and Kim.While feathers were ruffled in Washington over the recently concluded SCO Summit in Tianjin earlier this month, where Xi Jinping had hosted Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi, Trump was quick to criticise the meetings.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway.

On Friday, Trump shared a photo of Xi, Putin and Modi, writing: "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

However, on Friday (US local time), Trump expressed optimism towards India.

Calling India-US ties a "very special relationship", United States President Donald Trump affirmed that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

The gesture was taken with good spirits in New Delhi as Prime Minister Modi, on Saturday, responded warmly to US President Donald Trump's affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

A potential meeting with his Chinese counterpart would come at a time when Washington and Beijing have been repeatedly engaged over Trump's tariffs.

(With ANI inputs)

