Trump labels Colombian President Gustavo Petro an 'illegal drug leader' and ends US aid This comes amid rising tensions following US military strikes targeting drug traffickers in Caribbean waters, which Petro condemned as violations of Colombian sovereignty after a fisherman was killed.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Colombian President Gustavo Petro, calling him an "illegal drug leader" and accusing him of encouraging massive drug production across Colombia. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump declared an immediate halt to all large-scale payments and subsidies from the United States to Colombia. He said, “The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc.”

Trump further accused Petro of ignoring the drug problem despite US financial aid. "Petro, a low-rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely," Trump warned.

Tensions rise amid US drug war operations

This latest outburst comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations. Earlier on Sunday, President Petro accused the US government of assassination following a recent American military strike in Caribbean waters that killed at least 29 people. The US said the attacks targeted drug traffickers, but Petro condemned the strike, calling for answers and condemning the violation of Colombian sovereignty.

Petro also revealed that a Colombian fisherman, Alejandro Carranza, was killed during a September 16 strike, despite having no links to drug trafficking. Petro said Carranza’s boat was malfunctioning and had a distress signal on when it was hit, denouncing the attack as murder.

US-Colombia relations under strain

Relations between the US and Colombia have been strained in recent months. The Trump administration previously accused Colombia of failing to cooperate in the drug war, but had granted waivers to avoid cutting aid. Colombia remains the world’s largest cocaine exporter, with coca leaf cultivation reaching record levels last year, according to the United Nations.

The US State Department recently revoked Petro’s visa during his visit to New York, citing his participation in protests urging American soldiers to disobey Trump’s orders. Petro’s outspoken stance and the ongoing military strikes have further deepened diplomatic rifts.

Legal actions and reactions

Petro has called on Colombia’s attorney general to initiate international legal proceedings against the US over the strikes. He condemned the US for “invading national territory” and “murdering his children with bombs.” Meanwhile, Colombian authorities have stated that the man injured in the recent strike will be prosecuted for drug trafficking.

The developments highlight escalating tensions between the US and Colombia as both countries grapple with drug trafficking and sovereignty issues.